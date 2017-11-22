Book Signing: Lost Love Poems at Bruna Curaçao

On the 25th of November from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM Lily Clarisa will be present to sign her poetry book Lost Love Poems at Bruna Curaçao.

A writer at an early age, Lily Clarisa has written poems, YA novels and children’s stories (awaiting publishing). By age twenty-three, she self-published her first book in 2015, a poetry book entitled Lost Love Poems.

Lily Clarisa is also a performer of the arts, reciting her poems at events such as Poetry Nights on Aruba presented by BASHA Foundation and during Kosecha Kultural in Curaçao organized by Prins Bernhard Cultuurfonds Caribisch Gebied. Moreover, Lily Clarisa hosts the bi-monthly Book Club at the Academy of Fine Arts and Design. An English teacher by day and author by night, Lily has graduated from Windesheim with a Bachelor’s Degree in Teaching English. Lily has also participated as a storyteller and poet during the Children’s Book Festival 2017, which is organized by Biblioteca Nacional Aruba.Lily Clarisa's Story:

Lost Love Poems is a collection of 49 poems that takes you on a journey, this journey from love to heartbreak is personal yet universal. Beautifully illustrated and thoughtfully conceived, Lost Love Poems will take you on a brisk walk through the wilderness of love: the good, the bad, the longing, the desperation, and the heartbreak. And, in the end, while thinking all love ever does is break, burn and end, it all begins again.

Lost Love Poems is available for purchase at Bruna Curaçao for Nafl 38,-.

For more information: https://www.facebook.com/LilyClarisaWriter/