Carnival lovers ready for final day Tumba Festival 2017

WILLEMSTAD – About ten thousand people will be present in the Festival Center tonight to enjoy the thirty Tumbas that classified for the last round in the Tumba Festival. These Tumbas will be accompanied by thirteen bands. Thousands more will watch the festival from their comforts of their home.

The Tumba Festival is one of the main events in the Curaçao carnival season and is a great opportunity to experience Curaçao’s culture up close.

During these 3 qualifying nights, all registered Tumba performers will give their all to be chosen for the final night on Friday.

The word Tumba originates from the word “Tambú.” Around the beginning of the last century, it started out as a double dance in binary measure — an outline in which the authors put rumors to music.

Currently, the Tumba Festival is a four-day musical event where the best local composers, singers, and bands compete to have their piece selected as the year’s official Carnival road march Tumba song. This isn’t just any festival. It’s a musical extravaganza!

Photo credit: Ramsay Soemanta