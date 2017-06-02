Clean up actions are still needed

WILLEMSTAD – Once again there is oil tar on the coast of Curaçao, which necessitates re-cleaning. Corrine van Hal of Sea Turtle Conservation indicates that it is frustrating but the organization will continue cleaning because these actions are desperately needed.

Van Hal is especially concerned about the birds they have seen covered with oil. The plan is to keep a cleanup action at Little Curaçao tomorrow. At Bándabou daily cleanups are held. Volunteers can still sign up through the Facebook page of Sea Turtle Conservation Curaçao.

Photo credit: Stinapa