WILLEMSTAD - Kooyman has begun with the construction of a new Megastore with a drive-thru in Curaçao. This megastore comes at the Jan Noorduynweg. A part of the steel framework of the building is already there.

The builder is Remco Ruimtebouw of the Janssen de Jong Group. The new megastore will open late this year. The progress of the construction can be followed on the Facebook page of the construction company.