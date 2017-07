WILLEMSTAD - After 4 successful editions, the Curaçao Baseball Week continues anew for the next 3 years! Initiator and primary organizer from 2013 to 2016, Blue Bay Curaçao Golf & Beach Resort, takes a step back and with pride and confidence gives the 'bat' to marketing and events agency Tao Curaçao and Qube. Blue Bay will remain involved with the CBW for the next couple of years as Founding & Hospitality Partner. Read More.