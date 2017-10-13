Curaçao gets stadium chairs from the Amsterdam Arena

WILLEMSTAD - A part of the 53,000 stadium chairs from the Amsterdam Arena will be brought to Curaçao. There are about 2,500 seats to be placed in the Curaçao Sports Center (SDK) in Brievengat.

At the pool area, spectators can sit one of the red-white chairs soon. Sports clubs in Suriname and the Netherlands will also be equipped with stadium chairs.

If anyone is interested in one of these chairs, they are available for sale via the Ajax webshop. They will have to pick them up at the Ajax Shop at the Amsterdam Arena. The proceeds go to the Ajax Foundation.