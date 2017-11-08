Curadoet starts campaign for volunteers’ work 2018

WILLEMSTAD - Once again, thousands of volunteers can roll up their sleeves next year. For the fifth consecutive year, Curadoet calls on all organizations that would like to volunteer to sign up.

Last week, Curadoet launched the volunteer work campaign for the coming year. That campaign takes place in two phases. In the first place, Curadoet is looking for organizations that can use a few extra people for one or two days and later find the people that can do the work.

Photo: archive