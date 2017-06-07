Data for passengers KLM now also via Twitter and WeChat

WILLEMSTAD - KLM passengers can now receive worldwide booking confirmation, check-in information, boarding pass and flight status via Twitter and WeChat.

All travelers booking or checking tickets through KLM.com can choose to receive their information via the two social media, reports the airline. The service is being rolled out today and will become more widely available in the coming weeks. The possibility is a follow-up on providing information via Facebook Messenger. KLM started last year on Facebook.

In their own opinion, more than 1.4 million travelers have made use of this. Ten percent of all online booking confirmations and fifteen percent of KLM's online boarding passes are sent via Messenger.