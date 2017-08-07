Falling stars this week

WILLEMSTAD - Do you like falling stars? Then you have to keep an eye on the sky in the coming nights. The highlight is this coming weekend, from Friday to Saturday.

A "falling star" or a "shooting star" has nothing at all to do with a star! These amazing streaks of light you can sometimes see in the night sky are caused by tiny bits of dust and rock called meteoroids falling into the Earth's atmosphere and burning up.

This will take place in the skies of Curaçao and Bonaire. Hopefully, the sky will be clear enough to see the falling stars.

This can be clearly seen between 2 and 4 o'clock at night when the night is at its darkest.