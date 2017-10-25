Hilton Curaçao celebrates Hilton’s Annual Global Week of Service

WILLEMSTAD - Hilton Team Helps Strengthen the Community by Volunteering with local Foundations Curaçao, Willemstad – October 24, 2017 – Hilton Curaçao - In celebration of Hilton’s annual Global Week of Service, throughout October, more than 60 volunteers from Hilton Curaçao have extend their expertise in service and hospitality to the wider community. For nearly 100 years, Hilton has seen a world that can be made better through genuine hospitality. This passion for hospitality drives everything Hilton teams do, creating a positive impact in communities around the world. Hilton Curaçao’s efforts are a part of Hilton’s weeklong celebration recognizing the company’s year-round commitment to serving and enriching the communities where teams live, work and travel.

“We think it is extremely important to foster great relationships with our guests and wider community as we believe it is key to give back to them” said Stephane Clar, general manager at Hilton Curaçao. “Our vision is to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality and the Global Week of Service is one of the many great platforms to dedicate our time to serve, enrich and share our passion with the local community”.

The global week of Service started with a fundraising for Sinta Roos in which all departments worked together to support the Awareness Month of Breast Cancer. On day 2, volunteers gathered and visited the afterschool and entertained the children with games. The next day volunteers contributed to sustainability by cleaning a well-visited public beach by local families. On Thursday, volunteers brought breakfast boxes to Fundashon pa Maneho di Adikshon which is an organization that helps people with combatting their addiction. The week was closed with a great hospitality experience where a group of orphan young children were invited to join a buffet lunch and spend the afternoon at Hilton Curaçao. Afterwards, the young children were challenged to play against the volunteers during a soccer match.

Since 2012, Hilton’s Global Week of Service has been the company’s largest annual community service initiative, mobilizing tens of thousands of Team Members from all over the world to impact their local communities through a variety of volunteer projects. Hilton teams offer their time and expertise in hospitality to support issues from conserving natural resources to mentoring and exposing youth to the opportunities in hospitality to collecting surplus food and distributing it to local organizations and everything in between.