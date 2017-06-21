Join CURCYCLE! An initiative of Rotaract Club of Curaçao

WILLEMSTAD - Thursday June 29th, service club Rotaract Club of Curaçao (Rotaract) is organizing CURCYCLE, a fundraiser especially focused on interns on Curaçao. With CURCYCLE Rotaract invites all leaving interns to donate the belongings they will leave behind when rounding of their internship. Instead of throwing their stuff away, Rotaract is asking the interns to hand it in at one of the three collection points. All the items will be donated to the foundation ‘Siloam Village’.

This is the first year Rotaract organizes this event. The person behind the idea is Oprah Alberto, one of the members of Rotaract. When asked how she came about the idea, she elaborates: “Last year we had an intern at work who had a lot of stuff which was in perfect state. She couldn’t take it back home, but throwing everything away would be a pity. The remaining stuff couldn’t be left in her house either, because the landlord didn’t allow that. I proposed to pick up the items at her house to donate them. A very simple concept actually. I am looking forward to expanding the project with Rotaract in collaboration with Siloam Village. This way we can have a bigger impact.”

Rotaract hopes that many interns are excited to join this event; together we can give back to the community of Curaçao. Donating belongings is possible on June 29th from 18.00 till 19.00 at Salinja View ‘Studenten appartementen’ and from 19.15 till 20.15 at Nieuwestraat (Kiosk Remy). In addition, items can also be donated between 18.00 and 21.00 at Landhuis Zeelandia.