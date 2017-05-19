KLM adopts Ronald McDonald House Charities Curaçao

WILLEMSTAD - KLM Curaçao will engage in an intensive cooperation with Ronald McDonald House Charities Curacao (RMHC) in the next 2 years. This partnership is in line with the responsibility and ambitions that the KLM imparts for supporting social projects.

KLM's support will include sponsoring tickets for family members (father, mother, brother and sisters) of sick children treated in the Netherlands. Claudia Rigaud, RMHC Director, said: "The Insurer normally covers tickets for the sick child and one parent, but unfortunately we often have to deal with long-term and life-threatening situations that break down whole families."

KLM's goal is to assist the RMHC in reuniting families and providing support so that the child's healing process can hopefully be accelerated.

KLM will also assist RMHC in organizing fundraising events and local KLM staff will be volunteering at various activities in the Ronald McDonald Family Room in Curaçao, such as the book club, cooking club, afternoon games and the like.

“We are particularly impressed with the work of the RMHC. A child's illness can happen to anyone. Just in those difficult times in a family's life, any support is useful. I am very grateful that our entire KLM team has committed its support to RMHC and that we can contribute our "blue" stone to this beautiful goal in the next 2 years; Either through family reunion tickets or personal assistance in the Ronald McDonald Family Room,” said an enthusiastic Pieter de Man, Regional Director Airfrance-KLM Caribbean & Suriname.