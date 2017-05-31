KLM Curaçao Marathon November 26th & pré Curaçao Marathon on Scheveningen beach June 15th

WILLEMSTAD - It takes a long time until we see our Dutch participants, sponsors and partners in Curaçao. That's why Curaçao comes to Scheveningen in the Netherlands this Summer for a 5 km and 10 km Beach Run.

NEW! Run to Win

Curaçao, Aruba and Bonaire participants, win a KLM return ticket to the Race in Scheveningen, June 15 th , 2017!

Special Lottery for Curacao, Aruba and Bonaire Runners and Walkers! Win a KLM return ticket to the Race on Scheveningen beach! Also, want to run the Pré Curaçao Marathon 5 km or 10 km in Scheveningen and run together with your friends and family who live in the Netherlands? Everyone from Curaçao, Aruba and Bonaire, who registers and pays before June 11th, for 1 of 5 distances of the KLM Curaçao Marathon in November, can win a KLM return ticket Curaçao-Amsterdam to the Race in Scheveningen on June 15th.

Terms: Departure 13th of June - Return date of your choice (in 2017) and register & pay before June 10th. Sign up at www.klmcuracaomarathon.com.