‘Korsou Transparente’ launches video clip competition

WILLEMSTAD - ‘Korsou Transparente’ invites creative minds to make a video clip of their song 'Man Limpi' (clean hands). This song of the tambu genre is a composition of Wietze Krikke and Evita Ross.

‘Korsou Transparente’ is a civil movement dedicated to a clean society without corruption and nepotism. Participants can submit their clip until November 20th.

The prize is Nafl 2000, - and must be spent on a charity. The winning clip becomes the official video clip of the Man Limpi tambu.