Logos Hope is returning to Curaçao

The world’s largest floating book fair is coming to Willemstad!

WILLEMSTAD - Logos Hope, the world’s largest floating book fair, will soon visit Willemstad, Curaçao. Many may still remember our last visit in 2009, when almost 12,000 visitors were welcomed up the gangways during our 20-day stay. Now, Logos Hope will be making another voyage to Curaçao before continuing to Bonaire, Aruba and other ports in the Caribbean.

Logos Hope will be open in Willemstad from February 23, 2016, and will be berthed at Wharf Number 1, Prince Hendrick Wharf. “We are looking forward to the visit to Willemstad. We believe books change lives, and we are excited for the opportunity to welcome many on board to meet our international crew and staff,” said Captain Tom Dyer (USA). “We’re already anticipating being able to share our life stories, as well as the experience of the book fair and International Café, with many who will come and visit. Welcome on board.”

Logos Hope’s on board book fair offers an expanded selection of over 5,000 different titles of books at affordable prices. They cover a wide range of subjects including science, sports, hobbies, cookery, arts, medicine, and languages. With children’s titles, academic texts, dictionaries, atlases and more, the book fair is something the whole family can enjoy. The rest of the Visitor Experience Deck is also open for the public to explore, from the Welcome Area, which introduces the vessel through a short movie and interactive displays; to the International Café, which has ice cream, drinks and snacks for sale. There’s sure to be something for everyone.

MV Logos Hope is operated by GBA Ships e.V., an international, charitable organization registered in Germany. Since 1970, the organization has welcomed over 45 million visitors up the gangways in over 160 countries and territories around the world.

MV Logos Hope will open to the public at Wharf Number 1, Prince Hendrick Wharf from February 23th, 2016 through March 11th, 2017. Opening hours are as follows: Week days to be confirmed. Closed on Mondays.

Entrance fee per person is to be confirmed. Adults 65 and over enter for free. Children under 12 years old enter for free, but must be accompanied by an adult.