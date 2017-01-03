Mell Mahia, the first baby born in the new year, receives the first ENNIA Baby Box

WILLEMSTAD - ENNIA celebrates life and gave a well-stocked ENNIA Baby Box to the first baby born in the new year. On Curaçao the brand new parents of Mell Mahia, who was born first in 2017, received a plentiful package filled with products for the parents and their child.

Starting on January 1, 2017, ENNIA introduced the ENNIA Baby Box. In collaboration with its partners Super Retail (Rituals, Top1Toys, Bruna and SuperKidz) and Manrique Capriles (Johnson's Baby), ENNIA put together a package with preventative products, the My ENNIA Baby Book, nice gifts, gift certificates and personal care products for the parents and their child. The ENNIA Baby Box, as well as a $100 Banco di Caribe MultiCard, was formally presented to the parents of the first-born baby of the year.

Mell Mahia was born 03:52 weighing 3150 gram and measuring 49 cm and was the first baby born in 2017 on Curaçao.

ENNIA’s clients on Curaçao may also be eligible to receive the ENNIA Baby Box. Clients that are pregnant and that have ENNIA-health insurance, will receive the ENNIA Baby Box when they pick up their childbirth guarantee letter at ENNIA’s healthcare counter. Clients who have collective health or life insurance or a pension plan from ENNIA receive the ENNIA Baby Box from their broker or an ENNIA insurance advisor after giving birth.

ENNIA wishes Mell Mahia lots of love and happiness and congratulates the parents Ocando Loaiza Dayana and Arnold Peralta with the birth of their daughter.