Miss Universe Curaçao Chanelle de Lau visits Council of Ministers

WILLEMSTAD – The Miss Universe Curaçao Chanelle de Lau recently visited the Council of Ministers. During her visit she shared her experiences at the Miss Universe Beauty Pageant where she also had the opportunity to promote the island.

All the Ministers expressed their gratitude towards Chanelle for her outstanding public relations job for Curaçao. They also told the Beauty Queen that she shouldn’t feel that she did not fulfill the expectations when she was not chosen as one of the three winners. Curaçao is and will always be proud of her.