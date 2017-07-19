Monument to USS Erie vandalized

WILLEMSTAD - For the second time within a few months vandals have destroyed the monument to the USS Erie at the Koredor. Battle station Blaauw, which manages the monument, thinks that youth is responsible.

The USS Erie was torpedoed on 12 November 1942 at the coast of Curaçao. There were seven navy officers who lost their lives. The plaque has been vandalized with coral stones and must now be replaced.

The foundation has reported this to the police but is disappointed because the officers have not done anything when the same issue was reported last March.