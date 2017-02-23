New hospital gets Ronald McDonald House

WILLEMSTAD - The Ronald McDonald House will still be part of the new hospital. The outgoing Minister of Public Health Zita Jesus-Leito agreed with this proposition to include the Ronald McDonald House into the new hospital.

Her predecessors, the Ministers Victorina and Whiteman did not agree with this proposition for a care for parents with sick children because of the sale of hamburgers.

The foundation behind the Ronald McDonald House will cover the costs for the move to the new hospital.