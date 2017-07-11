New monument in Barber; the wiri

WILLEMSTAD - Curaçao has a new monument. At the roundabout in the little town of Barber in Bandabou. It has been there since Sunday. The monument represents two big-sized hands playing the ‘wiri’.

On the pedestal of the sculpture, one can read 'Patrimonio Nashonal di Pueblo' (national patrimony of the people).

The 'wiri' is an important instrument in playing the Ka'i òrgel. The museum of the same name has taken the initiative to make the sculpture and wishes to invite more people to visit them in Barber. The museum is located in Lelienberg.

Photo credit: Persbureau