WILLEMSTAD - Although Curaçao’s National Anthem and Flag Day falls on Sunday this year, Monday, July 3, will be a normal work and school day, announced Minister of Culture Marilyn Alcalá-Wallé.

Preparations for the usual official ceremony on July 2 at Plaza Brion are in full swing. She also warned that disciplinary measures exist for violating the protocol and rules regarding proper use of the country’s flag, varying from a month in prison or a fine of 2,500 Antillean guilders to respectively two months or NAf. 5,000.