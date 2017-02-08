Pasabon now also available as smartphone app

WILLEMSTAD – Since the end of last year, event guide “PasaBon Paper” is available at more than 325 locations on the island. The guide proves to provide an up-to-date overview of all the activities that take place on Curacao. Both advertisers and readers have indicated to be very satisfied with the correctness and clarity of the information that can be found in the PasaBon.

Starting this week, it will be even easier for PasaBon readers to get access to all the information about happy hours, events, sports, restaurants, art and culture. The “PasaBon App” is now available in the Apple Store and Google Play store and can be downloaded on every smartphone. The PasaBon information is available on multiple platforms: the weekly paper, on the website, on Facebook, the Pasabon Weekend newsletter and now also in the online app.

Director of Curacao Media, Jan Barendse, indicates that they had a fantastic first two months with the PasaBon Paper. “The responses from distribution locations, as well as from advertisers and readers are very positive. Mostly heard is that people are very pleased with the clear and accurate overview of the available activities.” Says Jan Barendse. “The reason we started PasaBon is to provide inhabitants and tourists of Curacao with accurate and interesting information on nightlife, events, sports, art, culture and restaurants, both online and offline.”

The new Pasabon App can be downloaded in the Apple store and the Google Play store. Organizations can send their events to events@pasabon.com. The deadline is weekly on Thursday, however online events can be added every day to the new app and the other online platforms.