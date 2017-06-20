PinkCuraçao organizes first mixer

WILLEMSTAD - PinkCuraçao organizes its first social event called PinkCuraçao Mixer on Thursday the 22nd of May. PinkCuraçao is Curacao's online travel guide especially aimed at LGBT (lesbians, gay, bi-sexual and transgender) travelers.

"We want to connect travelers with local LGBT-friendly businesses, big and small, and with the local LGBT community," says the organization, "by organizing the PinkCuraçao Mixer, we want to create an opportunity to meet and get to know each other."

The Mixer takes place at Wandu Cafe in Hanchi Snoa, Punda from 19:00 to 21:00. Wandu Cafe is one of the 20 PinkCuraçao partners. During the evening, visitors can meet new people, network and enjoy the free finger food offered by Wandu. At the end of the evening, visitors even have a chance to win a price.

Pink Curaçao

The website, www.pinkcuracao.com, serves as a marketing channel for LGBT-friendly companies on the island. By listing in the PinkDirectory, an online business directory, companies can invest in this segment. During the PinkCuraçao Mixer, interested parties can receive more information about getting listed.

For more information about PinkCuraçao and the PinkCuraçao Mixer, visit the website www.pinkcuracao.com or contact contact@pinkcuracao.com or call 666-7465.