Press release: Breakfast between friends; a delicious initiative for fraternity and solidarity

WILLEMSTAD - With the intention of making children and young people, as well as the community in general, aware of the importance of fraternity and solidarity between people, a group formed by young people from Curaçao and Venezuela, held this Wednesday July 5 a very special visit to seven of the schools located in Banda Bou; Kolegio Elis Juliana, Kolegio San Hose, Kolegio Don Sarto, Ala Blancaschool, Koekoeloere, Siloam and SGR-Groep.

Christel Willems, who heads the initiative, commented "We are very happy to be able to support these children and offer them a delicious breakfast while we give them recommendations on how best to treat their peers, explaining that they are themselves the agents of change.”

On the other hand, Maria Margarita Guerra, one of the main collaborators of the event referred to the importance of supporting children as the basis for the development of all communities. The Venezuelan added "We set out to get close to the little ones with a message of respect and solidarity, and the response we got from them was very positive."

The activity was organized for the second time, thanks to the voluntary contribution of other collaborators such as Jose Santiago Rivas, Desi Dijkhuizen, Carmelien Willlems, Christian Willems, Desi Dijkhuizen, and Raymond Willems, showing by example that each of us can work to improve the community around us.