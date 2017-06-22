Protest against violence

WILLEMSTAD - Sunday at five o'clock, a group of people will be gathering at the Wilhelminaplein for the manifestation against futile violence. The initiative comes from the foundation "UNION ta NOS FORSA" which means together we are strong.

“People sometimes seem indifferent to violence. If something happens that is not right, people just look away. People also seem to just turn their own houses into a prison with the doors locked so they do not become victims of criminals,” said initiator Yolanda van Eijt.

“The protestors are also presenting a petition with seven points to the government. It will be a protest in Latin American style, making noise with pots and pans,” Van Eijt.