Punda Vibes unveiled “Love lock” heart sculpture to celebrate Valentines

WILLEMSTAD - As part of the ongoing beautification of Punda and to celebrate the local artist community, Punda Vibes commissioned a celebratory heart sculpture by Carlos Blaaker.

The sculpture is made of metal mesh and is called “Lock your love”. This sculpture is designed for lovers to clip a padlock to it to seal their loving bond. Inspired by the famous bridge in Paris “Pont des Arts Bridge” now, everyone can lock their love here in Curaçao.

“I was delighted to be chosen for this project, it is a fusion of art and community bound in a sculpture founded in love, perfect for Curaçao. It is wonderful to see Punda Vibes continuing to invest in the community both to create a wonderful atmosphere on Thursdays, as well as showcasing the local art community,” said Carlos Blaaker, the artist.

“Punda Vibes is a community driven event, so we continually seek to invest in projects that benefit our Thursday night guests and our local artisans, merchants and residents. The Punda Vibes Art program is another facet in which Punda Vibes aims to engage and delight both locals and visitors alike,” said Stuart Till, Director of Punda Vibes.

The sculpture is be located across from the Penha building. The official unveiling of the sculpture took place last Thursday during the Punda Vibes Valentines Celebration.