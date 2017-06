WILLEMSTAD - the 40 days of fasting came to an end last weekend. This was celebrated with the well-known Sugar Party. Lots of food, drinks and a celebration that was also visited by the Prime Minister of Curaçao Eugene Rhuggenaath.

The celebration took place at the Mosque in Otrabanda. Here the Muslim community in Curaçao showed their appreciation for the island and its people which they are part of.