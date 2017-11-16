Ride for the Roses starts with film “Wonder”

WILLEMSTAD - The fourteenth edition of Ride for the Roses will be held on January 21 next year. Just as in recent years, 10,000 participants are expected again for the various components of Ride for the Roses: cycling, sailing, swimming, walking, but also spinning.

In the latter part, people with a physical limitation can also participate this time. The organization hopes that the activities will again raise half a million guilders for the Princess Wilhelmina Fund in Curacao, which it uses this fund for the fight against cancer and counseling for patients.

The first activity will start next Thursday, November 16th. No sport in this case, but the screening of the movie "Wonder" in "The Cinemas".