RMHC thanks community from Curacao “from the heart”!

A total of 71,220.92 was raised for Ronald McDonald House Charities Curacao Foundation

WILLEMSTAD - Last Friday, Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) Curacao Foundation closed the fundraising month with its campaign "Un danki di Kurason".

The nice amount collected through the campaign gives the organization a good "boost", realizing how it can continue to count on the support of the community, which continues to believe in the importance of its mission and the great goal of helping families together and give them support during a difficult period during the child's illness.

This year, the organization has decided to emphasize thanking for this support, while at the same time selling the hearts at various sales locations and at the schools, it wanted to increase awareness and stimulate the feeling among the youth of the importance to give something back to the community from a young age.

RMHC Curacao Foundation would like to thank all schools and companies that have opened their doors to the foundation and have made it possible for RMHC to continue its work in the interest of the support to the sick children and their families. This support is offered through the beautiful facilities of the foundation’s 'Ronald McDonald Family Room' during the stay of the child in the children's ward of the hospital.

RMHC expresses its gratitude to Sambil, the Maduro & Curiel's Bank and, in particular, to all schools and companies that have participated in this campaign. The organization also thanks to the community of Curacao for its contribution to the project.