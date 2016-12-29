Ronald McDonald House is waiting for green light

WILLEMSTAD – Will the Ronald McDonald House be in the new hospital or not? There is a confusion about this the house where the families of sick children can stay.

The foundation is still awaiting the green light from the Ministry of Health, Environment and Nature. The foundation says that no decision has been taken by former Minister Siegfried Victorina. Therefore, there is no official approval of the country Curaçao.

The new Minister of Health, Zita Jesus-Leito is currently collecting all information about the Ronald McDonald House. Should the Ronald McDonald House come in the new hospital, the plan is to add an extra bedroom. The foundation indicated that there is a waiting list of parents who want to stay at the hospital near their child.