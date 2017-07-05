Rotaract Curaçao organized successful first edition of CURCYCLE

WILLEMSTAD - On Saturday July 1st, serviceclub Rotaract Club of Curaçao (Rotaract) donated a truck full of clothing, food and many other household and everyday items to foundation ‘Siloam Village’. All of the items donated were collected during CURCYCLE, a fundraiser especially focused on interns on Curaçao. Rotaract asked all leaving interns to not throw away the stuff they can’t take home, but to drop it off at one of the three collection points on Thursday June 29th.

The interns were very enthusiastic and to join this event. At the collection point in Saliña, as well as in the Nieuwestraat in Pietermaai the interns donated a lot of useful items, such as clothing, towels and kitchenware. But not only interns were aware of the fundraiser. Various other people who are soon leaving the island passed by at the third collection point, Landhuis Zeelandia, to donate their belongings.

With a truck filled with re-usable items to donate, the first edition of CURCYCLE can be marked as a success. In the coming weeks, ‘Inzameling de Barmhartige Samaritaan’, part of foundation ‘Siloam Village’, will distribute all of the collected items to less fortunate families living Bandabou. Currently, Rotaract is looking into organizing a second edition of CURCYCLE later on this year. After all, Curaçao is, and will remain, an island where people come and go. Rotaract wants to keep anticipating to this opportunity and give back to the local community.