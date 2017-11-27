Runner dies during KLM Marathon

WILLEMSTAD - The KLM Curaçao Marathon had a sad ending yesterday. During the fourth edition of the running competition, a 50-year-old man died yesterday.

The experienced runner Rob Bremer participated in the half marathon and became unwell just before the finish, at the height of the dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard. Despite resuscitation efforts by bystanders and paramedics, the man died in the St. Elisabeth Hospital. The festivities were then stopped. The award ceremony did not take place either and the winners were able to collect their prizes at the offices of the organization.

Photo: Bremer (left)