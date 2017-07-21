Shary-An Nivillac performs during Curaçao Pride

WILLEMSTAD - The Curaçao singer Shary-An Nivillac is coming to the island in September during the Curaçao Pride to sing several songs including the Amsterdam Pride Anthem "I am what I am". Shary-An got famous in the Netherlands after she finished the half-final of the television program The Voice of Holland in 2010. She was with her 18 years of age the youngest participant ever. Nowadays the singer has two albums on her name. Recently she launched her new album titled 'Project Me'.

The Curaçao Pride organization is extremely pleased that Shary-An comes to Curaçao to bring her repertoire to the audience during pride. Her arrival is a sponsorship of the Amsterdam Pride as an incentive to continue with this annual recurring event that is focused on equality regardless of gender, skin color, religion and sexual orientation. The organization also believes that Shary-An is a great example for Curaçao LGBT youths.

"I think you have to be who you want to be. Being gay is okay in any culture. It sounds very simple, but for some people it's hard to tell who they really are. But you don’t have to be ashamed for anything, right?" says Shary-An Nivillac

The Curaçao Pride will be held this year from September 27th through October 1st. More information about Curaçao Pride and the programming can be found at www.Curaçaopride.com and facebook.com/Curaçaopride