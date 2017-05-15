Sister Norma Angel to do the official opening of the 14th Annual Women Conference in Curaçao

WILLEMSTAD - Conference advisor to the Annual Women Conference in Curaçao since 2004, Sister Norma Angel Phd MM will do the official opening of the 14th Annual Women Conference in Curaçao next May 27, 2017.

The conferences succeeded to grow during the last 14 years with her advices and the siaring of her knowledge on how to make a difference for communities by empowering women and their families.

Sister Norma Angel Phd MM was born in Curaçao, is a Roman Catholic nun of the Maryknoll Congregation and as a social psychologist is working in different parts of

the world making a difference with her valuable contribution, based on her view of life.

The fact that she is giving a broad world touch to the conference to not have it in a micro, small mentality closed atmosphere, for sure is helping to keep the

conference on an international level with the great opportunity to give both locals and people from abroad, a chance to grow with the knowledge siared during the last 13 conferences.

Initiator and organizer of the Annual Women Conference in Curaçao Reyna Joe says that the contribution and ideas of Sister Norma Angel have made it possible to

continue with the Conferences, because of her constant reminder that a forum like this is needed, even if the woman is not aware of it.

'The understanding that not only the woman is benefitting by participating, but her whole family and community, is what is really needed in this world; the future of

healthy and smart communities need conscious women', according to Reyna Joe.

The 14th Annual Women Conference in Curaçao 'About Legacy and Female Leadership' will take place on May 27 and 28, 2017 at the Hilton Hotel in Curaçao.

For registration and more information please visit www.aboutfemaleleadership.com or call (5999)672 8899.

Photo: Sister Norma Angel during one of her international projects.