Soldier of Orange Award awarded to social initiatives

THE HAGUE - Stefan de Vries from Hengelo and Deva-Dee Siliee from Curaçao, received an award from the Soldier of Orange Fund last Sunday for their efforts to solve a social problem.

De Vries Foundation Bake & Talk from Hengelo and Siliee from Curaçao Cares from Curaçao received the 5,000 euro award from Karin Hazelhoff Roelfzema (photo), the Soldier's widow, and her daughter Karna.

Stefan de Vries, a student, saw that loneliness increased among the elderly and wanted to improve their lives. His Bake & Talk Foundation arranges that elderly people can chat with other people their age and volunteers during a nice meal.

Deva-Dee Siliee receives the prize because together with a friend she has set up Curaçao Cares. This foundation promotes volunteer work that provides social services.