The Yellow House continues to pamper its customers

WILLEMSTAD – During the month of December, The Yellow House Punda, The Yellow House Fokerweg and Zylo at Jan Noorduynweg had their Christmas campaign which ended on the last day of the year. At each purchase, clients had the opportunity to participate in the popular campaign.

The first prize was a gift certificate from The Yellow House for 2000 guilders.

Next to this campaign, each week The Yellow House had other special offers. Offers like 30% discount on certain product categories like cosmetics, watches, perfumes and more.

Last week was finally the time to announce the winner of the Christmas campaign. On January 5, Mrs. Jenny Nivillac-Martina dropped by to collect her prize at The Yellow House Fokkerweg. She immediately did her New Year shopping with her gift certificate.

For the year 2017, The Yellow House will have lots of interesting offers for its customers.