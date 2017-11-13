U.S. Consulate General Curaçao announces continuation of program for U.S. study

WILLEMSTAD - U.S. Consulate General Curacao is pleased to announce the continuation of the U.S. Department of State’s EducationUSA Academy at 11 U.S. host campuses across the United States in summer 2018.

The EducationUSA Academy is a three-to-four-week academic program for self-funded, non-native English speaking students who range in age from 15 to 17 and reside outside of the United States.

The goal of the Academy is to create a new pathway for international high school students who may not have otherwise considered study in the United States by providing them with information and skills to a apply to, and become successful students at, U.S. higher education institutions.

The Academy will provide intensive English language courses, college preparatory content, tours of diverse U.S. college and university campuses, and cross - cultural activities to participants at the following U.S. university campuses: Diablo Valley College (CA), Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University (FL), Johns Hopkins University (MD), Montana State University (MT), Northwestern University (IL), Syracuse University (NY), Temple University (PA), University of Alabama-Huntsville (AL), University of Colorado Boulder (CO), University of Massachusetts Amherst (MA), and University of North Georgia (GA).

Potential applicants can apply directly to the institution of their choice. Please refer to each institution’s website for more information about the program, applicable fees, and application procedures and deadlines, which can be found on the EducationUSA Academy website: http://www.edusaacademy.org

The U.S. Department of State’s EducationUSA advising network includes hundreds of advising centers in more than 170 countries around the world that provide prospective international students with accurate, current, and comprehensive information about U.S. higher education.

International education prepares students for today’s globalized economy, and develops the relationships between people and communities in the United States and around the world that are necessary to solve global challenges.

EducationUSA is working in partnership with World Learning, Inc. to administer this important program. For more information on the many international exchange programs administered by the U.S. Department of State, please visit: http://exchanges.state.gov or contact ECA-Press@state.gov. Follow the conversation on Facebook and Twitter at #EdUSAAcademy.