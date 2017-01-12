USFOL Volunteers Spread Holiday Cheer

WILLEMSTAD - On December 21, 2016, eighteen members from the U.S. Forward Operating Location (USFOL) supported a community event with the Encellia foster home. The USFOL members provided a holiday party for six children and four staff members that included dinner, games, and music. Each child was given a Christmas present and a new pair of shoes.

Since 2000, the USFOL has built strong partnerships with local community-based organizations to express their appreciation for the hospitality they have received from the citizens of Curacao.

Photo: archive