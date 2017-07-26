Waaigat Relay Race this year on September 17th

WILLEMSTAD - The Curacao Athletics Association once again organizes the Waaigat Relay, because of its huge success! Last year this street-relay was re-introduced and the association decided to repeat the relay yearly. The aim is to make the sport accessible for everyone on the island and therefor it is now possible for everyone to join the Waaigat Relay Race!

During the relay race, 5 participants (minimum of 2 female participants) each sprint 322 meters and this way form a course around the Waaigat. The start/finish is at 27 Bar & Terrace and for the occasion the road will be closed off, a stand will be placed for viewers and there will be entertainment. Summarized; a competitive and fun Sunday afternoon in the heart of Curacao. The first race will commence at 5 PM in the afternoon and around 6.30 PM the award ceremony will take place, followed by a happy hour.

Information for teams and companies:

There will be 4 divisions during the relay race: Athletic Clubs, Companies (Corporate Relay), Neighborhoods and uniformed Forces. It is also possible to sponsor the Relay or one of the sections. Registration for a (company-) team can be done on the website of the Athletics Association: www.curacaoatletiekbond.com. Each team consists of 5 participants with a minimum of 2 female runners.

The website of the Athletics Association (www.curacaoatletiekbond.com) provides more information about the relay race and it is possible to register a team here.