Willemstad celebrates its 20th anniversary on the World Heritage List

WILLEMSTAD - Last Sunday, the capital of Curaçao, Willemstad celebrated its 20th anniversary on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

To celebrate this the Monuments Foundation organized an open house, or Monumento Habri, in Willemstad. The Curaçao community was given the opportunity to visit 33 monuments yesterday during the celebration.

On December 4, 1997, Curaçao was admitted to the UNESCO World Heritage List at a UNESCO World Heritage Center meeting in Naples, Italy. This important meeting was then attended by the former Lieutenant Governor Stanley Betrian and the chairman of the Monument Council, René Römer.

The most visited monument during the celebrations was the Governor’s Palace in Punda.

Thanks to Anthony Haile for the pictures