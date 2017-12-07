With 3x Fun Miles at Changes, Shana, Converse and ALDO Shoes

Festive Fun Miles Fashion Show in Punda.

WILLEMSTAD - On Thursday 7 December, shoppers will enjoy a fascinating fashion show at Plaza Jojo Correa in Punda, during the fun Punda shopping night. Proud Fun Miles partners Changes, Shana, Converse and ALDO Shoes present their collections from 7 pm to 8 pm. Then, from 20 to 21 o'clock, these stores treat triple Fun Miles to all purchases. It promises to be a fun night out for everyone who wants to get ready for the holidays.

Four shops, one spectacular show

For this fashion show, Changes, Shana, Converse and ALDO Shoes will join forces. Changes (Madurostraat 21) is known for its range of top brands in shoes, casual and fitness fashion, and accessories. Shana (Madurostraat 34) is a young, trendy fast fashion store formula from Barcelona, with trendy and affordable fashion and accessories. Converse (Bredestraat 14) is legendary for its 'street smart classics' shoes, which are now tastefully combined with a casual dress or suit. ALDO Shoes (Bredestraat 7) is a concept in 95 countries when it comes to fashionable shoes and accessories. All four stores offer both women's and men's collections.