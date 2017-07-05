Caribbean Internet Peering Forum Kicks-Off in Sint Maarten

PHILIPSBURG - The third Caribbean Peering and Interconnection Forum (CarPIF) kicked off today, with the theme "Expanding the Caribbean Internet."

The annual meeting gathers regional and international experts for talks on technology issues from a Caribbean perspective, particularly topics related to Internet connectivity, digital content development and innovation.

This year, the two-day agenda features interactive panel discussions, debates and open mic sessions, facilitated by Bevil Wooding, an Internet Strategist with Packet Clearing House, and Shernon Osepa, Manager of Regional Affairs for Latin America and the Caribbean at the Internet Society.

CarPIF is an initiative of the Internet Society and Packet Clearing House, an organisation providing operational support and security to critical Internet infrastructure, and one of the world's leading implementers of Internet Exchange Points.

The opening day included a keynote by Bill Woodcock, Executive Director of Packet Clearing House.

Rhea Yaw Ching, Executive Director of US-based Covela Foundation, will headline the closing day.

The event is supported by the Caribbean Telecommunications Union (CTU) and the Caribbean Network Operators Group (CaribNOG). It is hosted by national telecommunications regulator, Bureau Telecommunications and Post, and sponsored in part by Telem, UTS & WTN TV.

The event is supported by the Caribbean Telecommunications Union (CTU) and the Caribbean Network Operators Group (CaribNOG). It is hosted by national telecommunications regulator, Bureau Telecommunications and Post, and sponsored in part by Telem, UTS & WTN TV.

Photo: Caribbean Peering and Interconnection Forum co-organisers Shernon Osepa (left), Manager of Regional Affairs for Latin America and The Caribbean, Internet Society; and Bevil Wooding, Executive Director, Caribbean Network Operators Group, at the second Caribbean Peering and Interconnection Forum, held in Willemstad, Curacao, June 8, 2016.