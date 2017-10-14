CaribNOG 15 will take place in Miami in April 2018

MIAMI - Techies, computer network operators and cybersecurity experts from across the Caribbean will be converging on the city of Miami from 19 to 20 April 2018, for the 15th regional meeting of the Caribbean Network Operators Group.

CaribNOG 15 will feature industry experts from the USA, Caribbean, Europe and Australia. Guest speakers will be offering insights and perspectives on topics ranging from network security, cloud computing, Internet traffic exchange and IPv6 implementation strategies.

CaribNOG is a non-profit, volunteer-based community of tech experts and aficionados. It began more than 10 years ago and since that time it has grown into an influential forum for the Caribbean's technical community. Its last regional meeting concluded recently in Georgetown, Guyana. CaribNOG 14 attracted over 100 senior network administrators and computer engineers from the private sector, public sector and academia.

"At CaribNOG 15, we're expecting an even larger turnout of network operators, telecommunications regulators, academics, Internet service providers, engineering and computer science students, special interest groups and government representatives, from across the region and around the world," said Wooding, a CaribNOG founder and the Caribbean Outreach Manager at the American Registry for Internet Numbers (ARIN).

CaribNOG 15 will be co-staged with ARIN's public policy meeting, ARIN 41, and with the Caribbean Cybersecurity Stakeholders Meeting, hosted by CaribNOG and ARIN.

Registration open and free of charge. More information is available on the CaribNOG website: www.caribnog.org/caribnog15

By Gerard Best