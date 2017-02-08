Digicel executive re-elected as Canto chairman

WILLEMSTAD - Julian Wilkins, Digicel group director, Government Relations and Public Affairs, was re-elected as chairman of the Caribbean Association of National Telecommunications (CANTO), the leading authority for shaping information and communication in the Caribbean. The announcement was made during CANTO’s Annual General Meeting in Curacao on Tuesday, January 31.

With this year’s theme for CANTO being, Reimaging ICT as a tool for national growth and development, Wilkins said, “Reimaging ICT is high on CANTO’s agenda and focuses on ICT connectivity – fostering an environment which stimulates the creativity so necessary for the development of our national and regional markets. This is where we look to our governments and regulators to create the right environment to incentivize investment in the Caribbean region.”

Wilkins added, “We are in the process of transforming the organization and this work must continue.”

Wilkins, who is from Antigua and Barbuda, was educated in the UK and holds an MBA from the Henley Business School in General Management and full telecommunications City and Guilds qualifications. He has worked with British Telecom in the UK as well as with the Antigua Public Utilities Authority, where he successfully launched the first GSM mobile network in the English-speaking Caribbean.

He joined Digicel Trinidad and Tobago in 2006 as Operations and Maintenance manager and transferred to Digicel Group, Legal and Regulatory in 2008. Wilkins was first elected as CANTO chairman in 2015

Digicel Group is a total communications and entertainment provider with operations in 33 markets in the Caribbean, Central America and Asia Pacific. After 15 years of operation, total investment to date stands at over US$5 billion worldwide. The company is renowned for delivering best value, best service and best network. Digicel is the lead sponsor of Caribbean, Central American and Pacific sports teams, including the Special Olympics teams throughout these regions.

Digicel sponsors the West Indies cricket team and is also the presenting partner of the Caribbean Premier League. In the Pacific, Digicel is the proud sponsor of grassroots NRL programs, women’s business initiatives and the Amicale football team in Vanuatu. Digicel also runs a host of community-based initiatives across its markets and has set up Digicel Foundations in Haiti, Jamaica, Papua New Guinea and Trinidad and Tobago which focus on educational, cultural and social development programs.