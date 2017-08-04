Internet registry strengthens commitment to the Caribbean with new outreach liaison appointment

CENTREVILLE - The American Registry for Internet Numbers (ARIN) has appointed Bevil Wooding as Caribbean outreach liaison, a newly created role to strengthen the organization's relationships with community members in the Caribbean region.

"ARIN has had a long history of Caribbean engagement," said John Curran, ARIN's president and CEO. "We want to build upon the work done in the past and welcome even more Caribbean voices, views, and contributions to the ARIN community. Given Bevil's standing and extensive experience in the region, we're happy to have him on board to help us achieve this goal."

Over the past 20 years, ARIN has been engaging with the Caribbean in many ways, recognizing the region's unique challenges, opportunities and priorities. A resilient networking environment is central to the advancement of the Caribbean's development goals.

Many Caribbean countries are already increasing their investment in critical Internet infrastructure to spur local innovation, economic growth, and global competitiveness. At the same time, consumers want access to faster, more reliable, more affordable Internet services. This will require greater investment in network infrastructure.

To support this, ARIN expects to see more autonomous networks, more requests for Internet number resources, and more organizations adopting the next generation Internet protocol, IPv6.

Wooding's strong track record in the Caribbean Internet community well-positions him to address these regional concerns. He has served throughout the Internet community as an internet strategist and Caribbean outreach manager with Packet Clearing House, advocating the implementation of exchange points throughout the Caribbean. He is a special advisor to the Caribbean Telecommunications Union (CTU), routinely advising governments and regulators in the region. He also serves as chair of CaribNOG and co-chair of the Caribbean Peering and Interconnection Forum (CarPIF), both volunteer technical communities supporting Internet development in the Caribbean.

As ARIN's Caribbean outreach liaison, Wooding will focus on three key areas:

1. Building awareness of ARIN's mission and services,

2. Growing Caribbean participation in the ARIN policy development process, and

3. Strengthening relationships with ARIN's members, partners, and communities in the Caribbean.

"Over the years, ARIN has developed a positive reputation in the Caribbean. I am looking forward to building on this by strengthening ARIN's relationship with the technical community, regulators and governments in the region," Wooding said.

Starting immediately, Wooding will promote ARIN's objectives and initiatives while expanding its collaborative partnerships in the Caribbean.