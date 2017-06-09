NetPro Group & Inova Solutions recognized as 2017 Microsoft Country Partner of the Year

WILLEMSTAD - NetPro Group & Inova Solutions proudly announced it has won the Microsoft Country Partner of the Year 2017 awards for Aruba, Curaçao, Jamaica and Trinidad & Tobago. Beside the above-mentioned award, they were also chosen the winner in the category of Public Sector: Microsoft CityNext Award for the Latin America and Caribbean Region.

The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

“We were blown away with the accomplishment to have achieved this global recognition from Microsoft for the fourth time in a row and if that wasn’t enough we also won the regional award Public Sector: Microsoft CityNext. We are very proud that a company with headquarters in Curaçao can fulfil such a large regional role for Microsoft and be recognized for it,” says Adriana Wong, Marketing Executive of Inova Solutions.

Awards were presented in several categories, with winners chosen from a set of more than 2,800 entrants from 115 countries worldwide. NetPro Group & Inova Solutions were recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services, as well as representing excellent subsidiary engagement in Aruba, Curaçao, Jamaica and Trinidad & Tobago.

The Microsoft Country Partner of the Year Awards honor partners at the country level that have demonstrated business excellence in delivering Microsoft solutions to multiple customers over the past year. This award recognizes both NetPro Group & Inova Solutions as succeeding in effective engagement with its local Microsoft office while showcasing innovation and business impact, driving customer satisfaction, and winning new customers.

“We are honored to recognize NetPro Group & Inova Solutions as a Microsoft Country Partner of the Year,” said Ron Huddleston, corporate vice president, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft Corp. “They are a prime example of the expertise and innovation we see in our Microsoft partner community to deliver transformative solutions.”

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered exceptional Microsoft-based solutions over the past year.

Inova Solutions is a Gold Microsoft Partner for over eight years. Based on their expertise and experience they are appointed to provide Microsoft agreements and cloud subscriptions for organizations in the region on behalf of Microsoft. Inova Solutions is since 2009 active and a spin-off from NetPro Group and plays an important function in Cloud Computing.