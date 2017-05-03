WhatsApp goes down WORLDWIDE causing problems for millions

WHATSAPP has gone down across the world causing problems for thousands of users as the message service crashes.

People across the world are reporting the app has crashed – with thousands taking to social media to complain about the outage.

Twitter is exploding as people go online to report the messaging service has stopped working.

Users attempting to send messages are reporting the app is locked on the "connecting" screen.

According to website DownDetector.co.uk, outages are impacting users in Europe, South America and Africa.

The service also has a recorder for people to report problems with the app – with thousands flagging up issues within the past few minutes.

Outages appear to be spreading across the map with increasing reports of the app failure on the East and West Coast of the US.