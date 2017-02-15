4 easy island getaways to help you forget about the snow and ice

Here it is, only February and we are already sick and tired of snow and ice. The sure cure for this illness is a warm sunny island getaway.

To make the grade as a spur-of-the-moment escape a destination should be reasonably affordable, involve easy flights, and have plenty of warm fun and pampering once we get there. Here's a list of four islands just waiting for your arrival, most of them with no passport required.

Curaçao is the only one on our list where a passport is necessary. One of those forgotten islands in the deep Southern Caribbean, it is next door neighbor to Aruba, but far less crowded and touristy. Curacao has beautiful beaches, incredible scuba diving, snorkeling, and other water sports, plus a wide selection of accommodations to choose from. American flies non-stop from Miami for around $300 round trip. JetBlue gets you there from JFK for roughly $450 non-stop round trip.

The Renaissance Curacao Resort and Casino is one of the island's top-rated beach resorts, featuring on-site car rentals, an acclaimed restaurant, and a fun beach bar. Rates start around $200 per night. A rental car is not necessary for your full stay on Curacao. Rent only for the days you want to leave the resort to explore.

The number one scuba diving operation on the island is The Dive Bus. With advance arrangements, they pick you up at your hotel and take you to the best shore diving sites the island offers.

Read the rest of this article, originally published January 19, 2017, on TravelPulse.com.

By Melinda Crow, TravelPulse