50 Graduating from Customer-Service Training Program for the Tourism Sector

WILLEMSTAD - The Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB), in collaboration with the Curaçao Hospitality & Tourism Association (CHATA), provided the personnel of CHATA-affiliated hotels with the unique opportunity of following a customer-service training program. The training was especially designed for the local market by Teamwork Curaçao, and employees of departments involving direct contact with tourists were able to follow it free of charge, courtesy of the CTB. In total, 50 participants finished the course successfully. The interim director of the CTB, Mr. Hugo Clarinda, the CEO of CHATA, Mr. Miles Mercera and the representative of Teamwork Curaçao, Mr. Maarten de Jong, congratulated the graduates on this personal milestone.

The training included the following modules: Customer Experience, Customer Oriented Communication, Surprise Your Customer, The Difficult Customer and finally, the Different Customer, covering both theoretical and practical aspects. The practical sessions, delivered at the participating hotels, were very well received by the participants and their respective managers or supervisors, who all expressed looking forward to making good use of the many valuable tips received during the training, and that they would welcome a follow-up. The participating hotels were: Livingstone Jan Thiel Resort, Rancho El Sobrino, Papagayo Beach Hotel, Lions Dive & Beach Resort, Papagayo Beach Resort, Bon Bini Seaside Resort, Sunscape Curaçao Resort, Spa & Casino, Avila Beach Hotel, Baoase Luxury Resort and Santa Barbara Beach & Golf Resort.

The CTB wishes to thank all the hotels that made it possible for their personnel to participate in this training, acquiring knowledge and skills that will allow them to take the local tourism industry’s service to the next level.