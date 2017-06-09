70 Tourism safety personnel successfully complete Tourism Safety & Security Training

WILLEMSTAD - This year, Dr. Peter Tarlow was invited once more by the Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) to share his insights on the latest international safety and security developments, with a focus on scenarios in Curaçao. Dr. Tarlow is an industry expert on crime and tourism, as well as the CEO of the world-renowned Tourism & More Inc., which specializes in training tourism-security forces. From June 5 to 8, Dr. Tarlow provided training to a number of persons who are either directly or indirectly involved with visitor safety, as well as that of the local community. This year, the focus was on better communication during unexpected terrorism acts, with 70 persons in attendance. Minister of Economic Development, Mr. Steven Martina was also present at the certificate ceremony.

The focus at the “Communication During Unexpected Terrorism Acts” training was on teaching security personnel how to think under pressure, as well as how to best communicate and help develop better lines of communication between security forces during terrorism events. The CTB had previously coordinated other basic and advanced safety and security training events, in 2014 and 2015, which were well-received by the personnel.

This year, the participants included safety and security personnel of the Curaçao Ports Authority, Curaçao Airport Partners, the Airport Fire Brigade, Immigration Services, the Curaçao Customs, the Curaçao Police Force and Politur (Tourism Police), the Curaçao Fire Brigade, the Coastguard, and security personnel working at a number of hotels, such as Papagayo Curaçao, the Renaissance Curaçao Resort & Casino, Baoase Luxury Resort, Sunscape Curaçao Resort, Spa & Casino, Santa Barbara Beach & Golf Resort, Lions Dive & Beach Resort Curaçao and Hawk Eye Security. Other participants who are not directly involved with tourism safety and security were: Stichting Slachtofferhulp Curaçao (the Curaçao Victim Support Foundation), Stichting Maatschappelijke Zorg en Herstel and the CTB’s Product Development Department.

The CTB wants to thank all in attendance for their active participation during the sessions, and is convinced that they will be making good use of the knowledge acquired, in their day-to-day work.